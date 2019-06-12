Reckitt names PepsiCo exec Narasimhan as new CEO

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY +4.6% ) names PepsiCo (PEP) executive Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO, marking the first external candidate to be appointed to run the company since it was formed in 1999.

Narasimhan, PEP's global chief commercial officer, takes over as CEO on Sept. 1, replacing Rakesh Kapoor, who has led Reckitt for more than eight years and said in January he planned to retire.

Most analysts appear to welcome the selection, saying the new CEO would inject a fresh perspective to a company facing industry-wide challenges to growth.