Volkswagen, Goldman lead $1B funding commitment for battery startup

Battery startup Northvolt says it raised $1B in equity capital for its battery cell gigafactory in Sweden, led by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Goldman Sachs, and announces a planned 50-50 joint venture with VW on another gigafactory in Germany.

Volkswagen says it will invest €900M (~$1B) in joint battery activities with Northvolt, acquiring ~20% of Northvolt’s shares, and plans a 50-50 joint venture between the two companies on a 16 GWh facility in Lower Saxony, Germany.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020 at the earliest, with battery cell production for VW starting in late 2023 or early 2024, with the ability to increase capacity to 24 GWh.