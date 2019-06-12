Fang Holdings completes separation from China Index Holdings

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) has wrapped up its spin-off of real estate service platform China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH).

That occurred via a dividend distribution of CIH ordinary shares held by Fang to its equity holders.

CIH will now focus on serving the commercial property sector in China, while Fang will keep its business operating a real estate Internet portal serving residential property.

CIHA has appointed four new directors: Huang Yu, Jie Jiao, Robert Ciemniak, and Jeff Xuesong Leng. Vincent Tianquan Mo remains chairman of both companies' boards.