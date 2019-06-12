GM to boost heavy duty pickup truck production at Flint plant
Jun. 12, 2019 1:55 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- General Motors (GM -1.5%) plans to spend ~$150M at its Flint, Mich., assembly plant to increase production of heavy duty trucks by another 40K vehicles per year, President Mark Reuss says.
- It is not clear if the latest investment would add more jobs at the plant, but Reuss says there could be opportunities to add workers as the launch of GM's new trucks progresses; the company announced in February it was adding 1K jobs in Flint.
- Sales of heavy-duty pickups in the U.S. have grown to more than 600K/year, up more than 20% since 2013.