Alibaba files for major Hong Kong listing

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has filed confidentially for a follow-on listing in Hong Kong, moving closer to what is potentially the city's biggest share sale since 2010, Bloomberg reports.

The move - which follows a 2014 record $25B float in New York - would provide Alibaba with additional capital to fund its new initiatives, like cloud computing and Hema supermarkets.

It will also give mainland investors their first direct access to one of China's biggest success stories, via the stock connect trading link between Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.