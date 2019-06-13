Target fires latest shot in delivery wars

Target (NYSE:TGT) is bringing its same-day delivery option to the masses, leveraging Shipt, a platform it acquired for $550M in 2017.

Instead of a $99 annual membership, shoppers in 47 states across the country will have the option to get online items delivered the same day by paying a flat fee of $9.99 per order.

It's the latest move in an ongoing and heated delivery wars. Both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced next-day delivery options, with Walmart promising to reach roughly 75% of American consumers by the end of 2019.