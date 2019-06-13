Oil surges 3% on incident in Gulf of Oman

Just hours ago, oil prices were flashing red as they neared the $50 level, but overnight attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman have sparked a sudden turnaround.

WTI futures are now ahead by 2.7% to $52.54/bbl, while Brent contracts jumped 3.1% to $61.82/bbl.

The incident comes one month after four tankers were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman off the UAE port of Fujairah, in an attack the U.S. linked to Iran.

Update: An oil tanker owned by Norway's Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was struck by a torpedo, according to shipping newspaper Tradewinds. The second ship has been identified as the Kokuka Courageous, managed by BSM Ship Management.

