Netflix plans 'Stranger Things' mobile video game

Part of an ongoing push into the video game industry, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will release a mobile game in 2020 based on hit original series Stranger Things.

The game will be in the style of a 1980s Saturday morning cartoon and will integrate Google Maps so players can "explore The Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils."

The company made the announcement at the E3 gaming conference, but made no reference to a rumored expansion into video game streaming.