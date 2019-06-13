Argentina announces Vaca Muerta pipeline tender

Argentina will launch a tender process for a major pipeline servicing the emerging Vaca Muerta shale play in July, according to President Mauricio Macri, who sees the formation as an opportunity to become a net energy exporter.

Vaca Muerta, which is roughly the size of Belgium, is one of the world’s largest onshore oil and gas plays, though it is still in the early stages of development.

Earlier in June, state energy firm YPF made the first export shipment of liquefied natural gas from Vaca Muerta.