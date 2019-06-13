Colorado passes $1B in marijuana revenue

Colorado has now generated more than $1B in total state revenue from the marijuana industry, another milestone for the state that legalized cannabis in 2014.

"It's going very well... It’s creating tens of thousands of jobs, tax revenue for the state, filling up buildings for landlords and reducing crime," Governor Jared Polis said in May.

Pot sales contribute to the state’s general reserve fund, as well as education and health care, including mental health services, and youth drug-prevention programs.

Illinois recently became the 11th U.S. state to approve cannabis for recreational adult use.