Fresh highs for Hong Kong's interbank lending rate

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid as much as 1.5% on Thursday, but closed back at the starting line, as thousands of protesters readied for more clashes with police over a planned extradition law.
The one-month HIBOR rate hit 2.63%, while three-month Hibor hit 2.56%, surging their its highest level in more than a decade.
Analysts also attributed soaring rates to seasonally strong demand for the Hong Kong dollar ahead of upcoming corporate dividend payments and an expected raft of IPOs in the city.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox