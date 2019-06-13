Fresh highs for Hong Kong's interbank lending rate

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid as much as 1.5% on Thursday, but closed back at the starting line, as thousands of protesters readied for more clashes with police over a planned extradition law.

The one-month HIBOR rate hit 2.63%, while three-month Hibor hit 2.56%, surging their its highest level in more than a decade.

Analysts also attributed soaring rates to seasonally strong demand for the Hong Kong dollar ahead of upcoming corporate dividend payments and an expected raft of IPOs in the city.

