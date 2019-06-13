Futures rebound as crude soars

An oil price surge has given a boost to U.S. stock index futures, which were in the red overnight before attacks on two tankers off the coast of Iran.

Dow futures are indicating a positive open of 70 points , while futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were 0.4% and 0.8% higher , respectively.

Also boosting sentiment: President Trump declined to set a deadline on levying new tariffs on another $325B of Chinese goods, while data yesterday showed the nation's inflation was weaker than expected, boosting chances of a Fed rate cut.

Oil is up 2.9% at $54.64/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1341/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.11%.

