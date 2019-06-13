Roche's Rituxan successful in late-stage pemphigus vulgaris study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PEMPHIX, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan (rituximab) compared to CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil)(MMF) in adults with moderate-to severe-pemphigus vulgaris (PV) met the primary endpoint, demonstrating that Rituxan was superior to MMF in achieving sustained complete remission.

The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients achieving sustained complete remission off corticosteroid therapy (no disease activity without the use of steroids for at least 16 consecutive weeks) at week 52.

Pemphigus vulgaris is an autoimmune disorder characterized by painful blistering skin.

The FDA approved Rituxan for the indication in June 2018.