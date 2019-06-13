Hertz Global fires off rights offering

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) says it approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $750M.

The rights offering sees each stockholder receiving one transferable subscription right for each share of common stock on June 24. Each right entitles the holder to purchase 0.688285 shares at the subscription price of $12.95 per whole share. Rights holders who fully exercise their basic subscription rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional shares that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised basic subscription rights.

HTZ +1.12% premarket to $16.37.

