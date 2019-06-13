Tyson launches alternative protein brand

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says it will introduce a new plant-based brand called Raised and Rooted.

The brand will launch initially this summer by selling nuggets made out of pea protein instead of chicken. A blended burger product made with Angus beef and pea protein isolate is expected to be sold this fall.

"We remain firmly committed to our growing traditional meat business and expect to be a market leader in alternative protein, which is experiencing double-digit growth and could someday be a billion-dollar business for our company," states CEO Noel White.

Tyson sold its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) before that company's IPO and share price rocket ride.