Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination

Shareholders of both Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Tier REIT (NYSE:TIER) approve all the proposals needed to close the previously announced merger between the two REITs.

The merger is expected to close on June 14, 2019. At that time, Tier stockholders will be entitled to receive 2.98 shares of Cousins common stock for each share of Tier common stock they own.

At that time it's expected that Tier common stock will be de-listed after trading hours on June 14.

The 1-for-4 reverse stock split of Cousins stock is expected to occur after trading closes on June 14, and trading of post-split Cousins common stock is expected to start on June 17, 2019.

The merger was originally announced in March.