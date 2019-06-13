F-35 cost cuts a year ahead of plan

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is a year ahead of schedule with its plan to cut the cost of its F-35 A fighter jet variant to $80M by 2020, campaign manager Mark Pranke told a news conference in Helsinki.

The company is seeking a deal in the country worth an estimated €7B-€10B to replace Finland's ageing 64 Hornet fighter jets.

Finland’s new center-left government said last week it would pick new fighter jets in 2021 from five shortlisted options, including Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, Dassault’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Swedish firm Saab’s Jas Gripen.