Francesca's comp down 13% in Q1

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) reports comparable sales declined 13% in Q1, primarily due to a decline in traffic and conversion rates.

Merchandise category sales: Apparel: $41.82M (-16%); Jewelry: $23.88M (flat); Accessories: $13.64M (-12%); Gifts: $7.84M (-29%).

Gross margin rate slipped 340 bps to 34.8%, due to deleveraging of occupancy costs as a result of lower sales.

SG&A expense rate increased 320 bps to 45.9%.

Inventory -1.6% Y/Y to $32.2M.

Boutique count -22 Y/Y to 722.

The Company will not be providing guidance while it works to execute its turnaround plan.

FRAN +8.91% premarket.

