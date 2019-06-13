Turkey rejects U.S. ultimatum on Russian S-400

U.S. acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan last week sent his Turkish counterpart a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled out of the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter jet program unless it changes course from its plans to install Russia's S-400 missile defense system.

In what was Turkey's first public response to the letter, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said no one can give Turkey ultimatums.

"Turkey will not back down from its decisions with these kinds of letters," he said. "Turkey bought S-400, it is going to be delivered and stationed in Turkey."