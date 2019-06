Key events this week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of June 23 - 29 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (6/23): FDA action date for Palatin Technologies' (NYSEMKT:PTN) bremelanotide for HSDD in premenopausal women.

TUESDAY (6/25): Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT): Investor & Analyst Day.

FDA action date for Acer Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ACER) Edsivo for vEDS.

WEDNESDAY (6/26): Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND): R&D Update.

FDA action date for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Dupixent for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

THURSDAY (6/27): Huntington's Disease Society of American Annual Congress, Boston (3 days).

FRIDAY (6/28): FDA action date for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALXN) Soliris for NMOSD.

SATURDAY (6/29): European Academy of Neurology Congress, Oslo (4 days). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Post hoc Onpattro data.