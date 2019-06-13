Bifacial solar modules win exemption from Trump tariffs

Bifacial solar panels are now exempt from the Section 201 tariffs on photovoltaic product imports, the U.S. Trade Representative's office has ruled, meaning the products will no longer pay a fee of 25% on top of the cost at the point of import into the U.S.

Bifacial modules represent less than 1% of global solar installations today and their track record is thin, but with a substantially higher efficiency than traditional modules, they are gaining traction in some markets, including the U.S.

The news appears to create a path to market for China-sourced modules into the U.S.

Bloomberg solar analyst Hugh Bromley expects U.S. utility-scale solar projects to turn to nearly 100% bifacial products.

Select solar names are higher in pre-market trading: ENPH +3.7% , FSLR +1.8% , SPWR +1.7% .

Also on watch: CSIQ, YGE, JKS, VSLR, SEDG, RUN

ETF: TAN