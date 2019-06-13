Square Cash App download growth outpaces Venmo's - Nomura

"Upbeat May download data bodes well for SQ," as Venmo's Y/Y growth "dramatically" slowed, writes Nomura Instinet analyst Dan Dolev in a note.

Square (NYSE:SQ) Cash App downloads increased by 2.2M in May, up from 2M in April, exceeding the monthly averages of 2.1M in 2019 and 1.9M last year.

Meanwhile PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) Venmo download count was 1.7M in May, similar to April and matching its 2019 monthly average; Y/Y growth of 35% retreated from 54% in April and 47% in March.

Square rises 1.0% in premarket trading; PayPal +0.7% .

Dolev reiterates his buy rating for Square.

Quant Rating Neutral for Square; SA Authors' average rating Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish)

Quant Rating Neutral for PayPal; SA Authors' average rating Bullish (4 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish)