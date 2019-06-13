Spero secures $10M capital raise

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) has agreed to sell $10M of its common stock to Novo Holdings A/S in a direct transaction.

It will sell the stock in two tranches, ~466K shares at $10.73 (expected to close by tomorrow, June 14) for gross proceeds of $5M and $5M triggered by the earlier of Spero's announcement of pharmacokinetic data from the lead-in cohort in its Phase 3 study of SPR994 or June 30, 2020.

Net proceeds will fund its SPR720 program.

Yesterday's close was $10.61.