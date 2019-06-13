Delphi Technologies +4% after Goldman lift

Shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) jump in early trading after Goldman Sachs upgrades the auto industry supplier to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"While not without its operational challenges over the past year, we see idiosyncratic margin and FCF expansion as we progress into 2020," writes the Goldman analyst team.

GS assigns a price target of $24 to Delphi to rep 35% upside potential.

Goldman is in line with the Sell-side consensus ratings of Outperform on Delphi, but the Quant Rating is still stuck on Neutral.