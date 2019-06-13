TransUnion forms sustainability office

TransUnion's (NYSE:TRU) new Sustainability Office will ensure the company's business practices, governance structures, and environmental profile are aligned.

The office will engage a cross-functional working group, under the guidance of a steering committee made up of members of the executive leadership team.

Hilary Chidi will lead the new office, in addition to his current role as senior vice president and head of product for Consumer Interactive.

“We’re taking another step forward to drive operational change around our sustainability profile and sharpen our focus, measurement and reporting,” Chidi said.