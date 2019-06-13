CPI Aero secures more orders for HIRSS module assemblies

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) has received purchase orders totaling approximately $14M from Sikorsky for Hover Infrared Suppression Systems module assemblies for use as spares on older variants of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Deliveries under these orders will commence in 2020 and be completed in 2022.

"Over the past six months, we have received more than $22M in orders for our HIRSS module assemblies, demonstrating the importance of this platform as a source of near-term opportunities for CPI Aero,” stated CEO Douglas McCrosson.