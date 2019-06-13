Mid-stage study underway for Progenics' I-131 1095 in prostate cancer

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, ARROW, evaluating Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PGNX) I-131 1095 radiotherapy, combined with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Astellas' (OTCPK:ALPMY) XTANDI (enzalutamide), for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of the combination compared to enzalutamide alone in patients who are PSMA-avid (determined by PET scan), have not received prior chemo and have progressed on Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone).

The primary endpoint is prostate specific antigen (PSA) response rate (at least a 50% decline from baseline).

1095 is designed to selectively bind to the extracellular domain of a protein called prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA). Once bound, 1095 is internalized by prostate cancer cells which are killed by the beta radiation emitted by I-131.