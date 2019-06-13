Red Robin +26% after Vintage Capital pushes for sale

Vintage Capital stated in a letter sent to the board of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) that the company should start a review of strategic alternatives including an auction process.

Vintage indicates that it's willing to bid as much as $40 per share for RRGB. The restaurant stock traded over $54 about a year ago. The firm also wants to call a special board meeting if Red Robin doesn't jump into action.

Red Robin Gourmet recently played some defense against a takeover by adopting a shareholder rights plan.

Shares of Red Robin are up 25.53% premarket to $31.98.

SEC Form 13D