Red Robin +26% after Vintage Capital pushes for sale

Vintage Capital stated in a letter sent to the board of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) that the company should start a review of strategic alternatives including an auction process.
Vintage indicates that it's willing to bid as much as $40 per share for RRGB. The restaurant stock traded over $54 about a year ago. The firm also wants to call a special board meeting if Red Robin doesn't jump into action.
Red Robin Gourmet recently played some defense against a takeover by adopting a shareholder rights plan.
Shares of Red Robin are up 25.53% premarket to $31.98.
