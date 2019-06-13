ConocoPhillips, Hess cut from Norway wealth fund

Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund will no longer be able to invest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Hess (NYSE:HES) after a list used to decide which energy firms must be excluded was updated to include the two companies.

Norway's parliament yesterday adopted a plan to drop all dedicated oil and gas explorers and producers, as defined by FTSE Russell, from the fund's benchmark index; the fund can still invest in integrated companies with refineries and other downstream activities, such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

At year-end 2018, the fund held a 1% stake in COP worth $714M as well as $64M worth of the company's corporate bonds, and held 0.85% of Hess worth $102M plus $40M of the company's bonds.