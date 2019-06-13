Boris Johnson in lead for U.K. PM after vote; pound spikes

The British pound spikes up against the U.S. dollar, after the second round of voting for U.K.'s next prime minister, then recedes.

British pound is little changed at $1.2694; it had fallen as low as $1.2663 and rose as high as $1.2708.

Boris Johnson, the favorite, won 114 votes and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt came in second with 43 votes; also still in contention are Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, and Rory Stewart.

Knocked out of this round are Brexiteers Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey, as well as former chief whip Mark Harper.

The next round of voting is scheduled for Tuesday; the Conservative Party's 313 members of Parliament are eligible to vote.

