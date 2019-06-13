Kontoor Brands +3% after Susquehanna points to upside

Susquehanna sings the praises of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a new note issued this morning.

Kontoor is said to offer investors with patience an attractive dividend yield, superior management team, as well as a sales and margin turnaround story with limited downside.

"We see little risk to KTB’s initial FY19 sales and EBITDA guidance, which contemplates the rollout of a global ERP platform, headwinds from the SHLD bankruptcy, and WMT destocking. KTB has one of the highest dividend yields in the retail sector with the low risk characteristics of utility & consumer staple stocks," says the Susquehanna analyst team.

Susquehanna initiates coverage with a Positive rating and assigns a price target of $36 to Kontoor.

The sell-side community has a consensus Hold rating on Kontoor on thin coverage.