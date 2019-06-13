Exxon, Saudi to proceed with world's largest ethane steam cracker

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Saudi Arabia's SABIC say they will move forward with the proposed Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project in south Texas, which will include construction of a chemical facility and a 1.8M metric ton ethane steam cracker.

Construction will begin in Q3 2019 and startup is anticipated by 2022.

Texas environmental regulators yesterday granted a series of permits for the project.

The facility will produce materials used in the manufacturing of various consumer products including automotive coolants, packaging, agricultural film and building, construction materials and clothing.