Altria surprises with U.S. cigarette price hike

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog says Philip Morris USA (NYSE:MO) took a "surprise" cigarette list price increase of $0.06 per pack or $3.00 per carton on Marlboro, Basic, B&H, B&H Menthol Green, Cambridge, Chesterfield Lark, Merit, Parliament, Player’s, Saratoga, Virginia Slims products. The price increase applies to shipments after June 16..

Herzog says reactions from retailers and wholesalers include - "I am not sure what Altria is trying to do. Maybe they are trying to throw off the price increase loading? Maybe setting up for three price increases in 2019?" - "Consumer may push back a small amount, but with good weather on the horizon and the ability to smoke freely, this is the best time for them to announce another cost increase" - "The game is changing" - "They must be trying to pay for Juul."

She sees the development as a positive sign for the cigarette industry's pricing power.

Wells' MO thesis: "We believe Altria is achieving a better balance between stabilizing Marlboro market share and growing profitably. We see further potential upside from strong pricing trends and potential of vapor/iQOS that isn't currently reflected in the stock."

Both SA Authors and the sell-side community are bullish alongside Wells on Altria, while the Quant rating is Neutral.