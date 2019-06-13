InflaRx up 7% premarket on start of IFX-1 study in rare skin disorder

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is up 7% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate IFX-1 in patients with pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition characterized by large painful ulcers.

The open-label study will enroll ~12 subjects, initially across three sites in Canada. The primary objective is safety.

The company says IFX-1 is a monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody designed to induce an anti-inflammatory response by blocking the biological activity of C5a.