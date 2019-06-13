Deutsche Bank sees Facebook streaming becoming $5B business

Deutsche Bank sees real revenue growth potential from Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) video streaming efforts, which it says could grow into $5B in annual ad revenue in the next few years.

"The investment in getting users to watch video content on the platform and potential long-term monetization far outweighs any near-term headwinds," DB's Lloyd Walmsley says. It could drag on revenues in the short term by cannibalizing the core news feed, he writes, but there's a "leg of monetization that can sustain top-line growth in 2021 and beyond."

Sell-siders agree, rating the stock Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well, while Facebook's Quant Rating is Neutral.

Facebook is DB's top mega-cap Internet idea; it has a $220 price target, implying 26% upside.