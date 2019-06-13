Sell-side love affair on Lululemon

Analyst reactions are pouring in on Lululemon's (LULU +4.6% )strong Q1 earnings report, which was highlighted by a 16% increase in comparable sales.

Oppenheimer: "Last night’s report from LULU goes a long way in helping to support our positive thesis on the company and its shares. In coming quarters, we expect continued sales strength, coupled with an improved earnings flowthrough, as the pace of strategic investment at the company moderates somewhat."

Telsey (Outperform): The firm points to the limited exposure to China and strong topline momentum.

Canaccord Genuity (Buy): The firm takes its price target to $194 on its view that enough drivers are in place to keep traffic strong.

MKM Partners: The analyst team lifts estimates for 2019 and 2020. The price target on LULU goes to $215.

Needham (Hold): The outlier firm warns on gross margin rate moderation and awaits a better entry point.

Cowen (Outerform): "Product and guest engagement are key drivers behind Lululemon's industry-leading same-store-sales and traffic growth in Q1... Guests responded across the board to Lululemon's men's and women's offerings in Q1, along with its events and social engagement, which are set to continue in Q2 and beyond."

While the sell-side is strongly bullish on LULU, the Quant rating is Neutral and the SA Authors' consensus rating is Hold.

Previously: Comparable sales dazzle at Lululemon (June 12)