Retailers skirt around tariff costs

RH (NYSE:RH) is up 23.7% in early trading, while Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is 10.2% higher .

Both retailers tipped off with their earnings reports that they are passing on some tariff costs to consumers with price hikes and took steps to shift production out of China.

While not all retailers are as nimble as RH and Oxford, Walmart (WMT +0.4% ) provided plenty of cover for price increases across retail with its commentary last month on the impact of tariffs.

