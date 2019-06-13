Glaxo teams up with gene editing pioneer Doudna in drug discovery

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.4% ) inks a five-year collaboration agreement with the University of California to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory aimed at exploring how genetic mutations cause disease and to develop new CRISPR gene editing technologies to accelerate the discovery of new therapies.

The lab, called the Laboratory for Genomics Research (LGR) is the brainchild of CRISPR co-inventor Professor Jennifer Doudna, CRISPR screening technology pioneer Professor Jonathan Weissman and Glaxo CSO Dr. Hal Barron.

GSK will provide $67M in funding over the five-year period, including facilities for 24 full-time employees plus up to 14 full-time GSK staff.

The lab will be based near the UCSF Mission Bay campus in San Francisco.