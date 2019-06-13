Disney +2.4% as Morgan Stanley boosts target on streaming

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 2.4% out of the open after Morgan Stanley boosted its price target, pointing to stronger estimates for the company's key Disney Plus direct-to-consumer service.

The firm raised its target to $160 from $135, now implying 15% upside. Its bull case target is $210, implying 52% upside.

It now expects more than 130M global over-the-top subscribers by 2024, matching up with the company's own new guidance.

"Our willingness to underwrite these higher DTC estimates stems from 1) a faster-than-expected global launch, 2) more IP aggregated more quickly than anticipated, and 3) a plan to leverage third-party distribution," it says.

It set its new target on the combined effect of higher revenue expectations and expected profitability of the streaming service in 2024, along with Disney sustaining its premium multiple as the shift to DTC occurs.

Sell-siders are Bullish overall on Disney and Seeking Alpha Authors are as well, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.