Stocks' early advance led by energy as oil rebounds

Wall Street opens higher after the major indexes posted small losses in each of the previous two sessions; S&P and Dow both +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Crude oil prices are soaring after an attack on two oil tankers off the coast of Iran, escalating worries about conflicts in the Middle East; U.S. WTI +3.7% to $53.05/bbl.

European bourses edge higher, with Germany's DAX +0.5 % while U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, lululemon ( +4.3% ) and RH ( +20.8% ) jump in early action after reporting solid quarterly results and upbeat guidance.

An early look at the S&P industry sectors shows energy ( +1.3% ) setting the pace thanks to higher oil prices, while technology ( +0.5% ) is aided by a rebound in chipmakers following sharp losses yesterday.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.87% and 2.11%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.02.