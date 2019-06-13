Gundlach's new fund to focus on lower-rated MBSs, ABSs, CLOs

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine plans to launch a fund that will invest in mortgage-backed securities, other asset-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations, according to a recent SEC filing.

The new fund, called the DoubleLine Income Fund, may also invest directly in residential or commercial real estate loans, individually or in pools of loans.

Expects to invest "principally, and potentially all of its assets" in lower quality and unrated debt instruments and "may invest without limit" in securities rated below investment grade.

Although it expects to invest principally in MBSs, other ABSs, and CLOs, the fund "may invest in debt instruments of any kind."

Expects to allocate the fund's assets principally in domestic securities denominated in U.S. dollars, but may invest in debt instruments of foreign issuers that may be denominated in a foreign currency.

