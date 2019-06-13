Mortgage rates hold near two-year low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.82% for the week ending June 13, 2019, unchanged from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.62% at this time last year.

“Mortgage rates were mostly unchanged from last week due to easing of trade tensions with Mexico which helped stabilize markets," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 3.26% vs. 3.28% in the previous week; compares with 4.07% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.51% vs. 3.52% a week earlier and 3.83% a year ago.

