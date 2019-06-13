GE ready to break higher - Bay Crest

GE's (GE +2.3% ) 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages are "stacked properly" for the first time in a while, with the long-term 200-day below the medium-term 50-day, which is below the 20-day, says technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky of Bay Crest Partners,

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, or MACD, has also turned positive on a monthly basis for the first time since 2016.

"It looks worthy of a long here, looking to press if it puts in some closes above" $10.50, Krinksy writes. "If the turn is real, there should be upside towards $14-$15 in coming months."