Secoo up 6% post Q1 earnings

Secoo (SECO +5.9% ) reported Q1 GMV increased by 97.1% Y/Y to RMB2,206.5M, with orders up 111.6% to 647.6k.

Total revenues increased 46.5% to RMB1,175.4M, primarily attributable to continued expansion of operation, and higher active customers and total number of orders served.

Gross profit margin jumped 470bps to 21.1% from 16.4%.

Income from operations decreased 8.2% to RMB21.4M, due to the combined impact of revenue growth, higher gross margin and the increase of operating expenses; adj. operating income was down from RMB31.9M to RMB24.9M.

Reported adj. net income of RMB19.3M, as compared to RMB34.5M last year.

For Q2, forecasts revenues to be in the range of RMB1.47B-RMB1.57B.

Previously: Secoo beats on revenue (June 13)