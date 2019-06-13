More on Dollarama Q1 results

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) reports Q1 revenue growth of 9.5% Y/Y to $828M, the increase in sales was driven by continued organic sales growth fuelled by comparable store sales growth.

Comparable store sales grew 5.8%.

Gross margin declined 170 bps to 42.1%, due to a small decrease in the product margin, higher sales of lower margin items and the timing of certain logistics costs.

EBITDA margin declined 143 bps to 27.4%.

Operating margin declined 110 bps to 20.4%.

Number of stores were 1,236 (+5.6% Y/Y) & Average store size (gross sq. ft) were 10,247 (+1% Y/Y).

Net financing costs increased by $3.2M to $25.6M, increase is mainly due to increased borrowings on long-term debt, and net financing costs.

Also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.044/common share payable on Aug 9, 2019.

2020 Revised Outlook: Net new stores openings 60-70; Gross margin 43.25-44.25%; SG&A 14.25-14.75%; EBITDA margin 28.5-30%; Capex of $130-140M.

