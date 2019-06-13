Dominion upgraded at BAML as Atlantic Coast Pipeline risks priced in

Dominion Energy (D +0.5% ) edges higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with an $80 price target, saying the recent selloff following the equity unit offering is somewhat overdone.

BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says the stock offers a more balanced risk/reward given that the market has factored in the risks associated with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

While ACP could remain an overhang until resolved, BAML believes the Street has discounted ACP in valuation significantly, and solid execution at the core utilities adds to the stock's more positive outlook.

D's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, the average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and the Quant Rating is Neutral.