More on Culp's Q4 results

Culp (CULP +1.5% ) reported Q4 net sales decline of 9.2% Y/Y to $70.96M, reflecting global trade disruption and an overall weaker retail environment.

Sales by Segments: Mattress fabric $37.7M (-18.9% Y/Y); Upholstery fabric $29M (-8.3 Y/Y); and Culp Home Accessories $4.2M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 170 bps to 17.2%; and operating margin declined by 551 bps to 2.8%.

SG&A expenses increased by 23.3% Y/Y to $10.23M; and as percentage of sale was 14.4% up by 381 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $13.87M compared to $27.47M a year ago. Free Cash Flow was $11.49M.

Company repurchased ~160k shares in FY19, leaving $1.7M available under the share repurchase program.

Q1 FY20 Guidance: Company expects overall sales to be slightly higher on Y/Y basis; and expects to report pre-tax income in the range of $2.5M to $3.2M.

