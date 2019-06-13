Tencent, Spectra7 team on consortium for copper cable

Tencent (TCEHY -0.2% ) is teaming with Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF +54.8% ) to launch the CRX Consortium, intended to boost adoption of active copper cable products.

That's an alternative meant to address the rising cost of optical interconnects for servers, amid increasing data rates throughout data centers. It's initially focusing on 25G Ethernet connections, with later specifications to come for 50G, 100G, 400G and 800G Ethernet.

“Our data center partners are continuously making requests for longer reach, lower power, and lower cost cable solutions that cannot be achieved with existing passive or optical technology," says Foxconn Interconnect's Steve Shultis.

“We chose this analog active copper cable approach over competing technologies because of its low power, low cost and fast link-training," says Tencent Senior Network Architect Min Sun. "Going forward we plan to use only passive and active copper cables for our server connections.”