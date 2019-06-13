Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost

Wedbush lifts its price targets for Mastercard (MA -0.6% ) and Visa (V -0.7% ) on the basis that the companies are likely to benefit from recent acquisitions and increasing use of electronic payments.

Potential threats: Possible end to Fiserv/Bank of America JV, Amazon moving further into payments, and risk of renewed attention on credit interchange fees after 2020 elections.

Mastercard price target raised to $287 from $261; average target $278.

Visa price target to $187 from $170; average target $180.

From a quant perspective, Mastercard's rating is Very Bullish; SA Authors' average rating Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).

Visa's Quant rating is also Very Bullish; SA Authors' average rating is Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 1 Bearish).