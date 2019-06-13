Travelers offers Wildfire Defense Services endorsement in California

Travelers (TRV -0.2% ) is including Wildfire Defense Services endorsement in all California home and landlord policies.

The endorsement is included at no additional cost to the policyholder.

Travelers is working with WDS, a private firm that specializes in wildfire mitigation, to help provide loss prevention services, such as reducing potential fuel sources, taping vents, and applying fire retardants.

To help mitigate these threats, WDS uses proprietary forecasting and threat analysis to identify Travelers customers who could be impacted by a wildfire and then utilizes other resources to take preventive measures, if possible.